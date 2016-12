Nearly three weeks after a theft and assault at CrossIron Mills, RCMP say they've found their man.

Airdrie Rural RCMP have charged a Valleyview man after a theft at the Saks On 5th Ave store on December 3rd.

37 year old Michael Lloyd was arrested without incident and is charged with Assault and Theft under $5000 and will appear in court on January 10th.

