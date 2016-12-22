Saying Goodbye To The Echo

The Media Industry in Airdrie was hit with some sad news earlier in the week.

Dawn Smith and Britton Ledingham announced their departure from the Airdrie Echo, making Christmas time their final days at the paper.

Smith has worked as the Multimedia Editor at The Echo for the past four years, while Ledingham was the man in the field, reporting and taking pictures of any and every event in the City.

Ledingham's contribution to Airdrie even garnered the attention of the Alberta Schools Athletic Association who considered him for their Media Award last spring.

In their final posts to their readers, Smith and Ledingham said they are saddened by their departures but will still call Airdrie their home.

