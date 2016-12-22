Rockin' Away For The New Year

As 2016 comes to a close, so will a popular destination in Balzac.

The owners of the Rockin Horse Cafe on Highway 566 are selling their popular Diner, with their last day on December 31st.

Raymonde Boisvert has spent the last seven years serving home made breakfasts and lunches, but is stepping away as she looks to take care of family in Ontario.

The Cafe's home cooking and country dining atmosphere is a warm welcome for many from Rocky View including those from the Church farm down the road.

They've been coming to the Cafe every day for the past six years and say it's "the best food in town."

Raymonde is selling the Diner to a longtime friend who plans to renovate and set up a 50's style restaurant called the Balzac Diner, which was the business' original name before Rockin Horse.

If you're a fan of this Balzac staple, you're encouraged to attend their farewell get together on December 23rd from 2-6pm.

