Will 'Uniting the Right' Lead to a Majority?

On Monday (December 19), Jason Kenney spoke at a rally in support of 'Uniting the Right'.

Kenney is looking for voter support as he seeks leadership of the PC Party of Alberta with the intent to unite Alberta's two conservative parties.

In Kenney's mind, uniting the Wildrose and Conservative party is the only way to deter a split vote.

"It is time for us to fix a broken political system here in Alberta, to put Alberta first to avoid the risk of a second NDP term and I am proposing to do that."

Kenney said when you look at voter results of the last election, a united front would have won majority of the seats in the legislature.

"In May of last year the NDP won majority with 40% of the vote, 600,000 votes. Wildrose and PC's got about 400,000 votes between them, and if you were to combine the Wildrose and PC votes into one party they would have won 60 of the 87 seats in the legislature and we would not be living through this socialist experiment."

MLA for Airdrie, Angela Pitt, said the Wildrose party originally started the 'Unite the Right' movement and although they do support the idea, the PCs are the ones who need to come one board.

"The problem was when the PCs last had their AGM, their membership actually voted against any sort of unification; we are where we are now and the Wildrose is just going to continue bringing Conservatives together under one tent."

For Kenney, he first needs to be voted in as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party on March 18, in Calgary.

