  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

With Airdrie and Rocky View Schools dismissing for Christmas break on December 22, Alberta Health Services hopes parents, teens and children will follow simple cold weather safety precautions to avoid a trip to the hospital this holiday season.

Last year, Alberta Children's Hospital saw over 1,900 young patients with injuries related to cold weather and winter activities.

AHS said staying safe over the holidays is as simple as making sure kids are appropriately dressed for the weather, and knowing the symptoms for frostbite and hypothermia.

Depending on the weather, AHS also recommends setting a time limit of 30 to 60 minutes for children to play outside in the cold, and making sure they warm up long enough before going back out.

If you plan on doing any down hill activities like sledding or skiing, AHS said always use a helmet. Avoid areas with lots of trees and only sled down hills with snow, not ice. Children should always sit or lay down when sledding to avoid head injuries, and younger children should be kept to different areas than older children.

 

Read more:

Stay Safe in the Frightful Weather

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

A Generous Year

If there was one word that would describe Airdrie in 2016, Mayor Peter Brown would say it's generosity.

Now That's A Jump!

Your wallet is taking another big hit at the pumps.

Avoid a Trip to the Hospital This Year

With Airdrie and Rocky View Schools dismissing for Christmas break on December 22, Alberta Health Services hopes parents, teens and children will follow simple cold weather safety precautions to…

Kodiaks Give Back

Students at St. Martin De Porres High School learned a valuable lesson about giving back.

Stephen's Backpacks Distributes Mountains of Hope

On December 17, Stephen's Backpack Society distributed the bulk of the backpacks they have put together.

Festival of Lights Hears Those Trains A Comin'

Nose Creek Park is laying the tracks for the fifth annual Great Airdrie Train Race on December 22, at the Festival of Lights.

RCMP Investigate Odd Occurrence on Highway

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a strange incident that occurred on Highway 1A on December 20.

City Hears Report on Pool Capacity

Greg Lockhart, Genesis Place Manager, presented a report to City Council on Monday, December 19.

Thieves Ditch Trailer, Leave With Truck

RCMP have released an update on a truck and trailer that was stolen while idling in front of a Morningside home on December 20.

Hit and Run Kills Service Dog

Airdrie RCMP are on the lookout for a driver that struck and killed a service dog.

Airdrie Excited for Turkey Dinner

With Christmas just around the corner, many will be celebrating with a feast.

Another Vehicle Stolen While Idling

Another idling vehicle has driven away in Airdrie.

Christmas Hampers A Success

The Airdrie Lioness Club have wrapped up their 2016 Christmas Hamper program.

BVHS Adopts Future Bobcats

Once again, students at Bow Valley High School (BVHS) have made Christmas better for five Cochrane families.

How Big Should The Bucket Be?

The City of Airdrie has one more detail to figure out befire they roll with the blue bins.

Huge Honour for Local Peace Officer

Airdrie Peace Officer Carlo Margherit has received the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal.

The Solstice Is Upon Us!

Before you can enjoy The Most Wonderful Time of the Year with friends and family, you'll have to endure the dark a bit.

Molding the Future of Alberta Healthcare

Airdrie has had it's share of discussions on health care, but now you can have your voice heard province-wide.

Hold onto your Hats

Extreme winds caused a number of accidents on Monday, December 19.

Stampeder Goes 4 Years Strong

Corey Mace of the Calgary Stampeders came to town on Monday, December 19th.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Poinsettia

More Local News

Airdrie's Newest Sheet Of Ice

Have Your Say!

Rollover Cleared on QE II

City Prepares for Costly Carbon

Local Locker Room Ransacked

Keep Your Furnace Hot

Effects of Asbestos Ban Unclear

Delays On QEII

RCMP Look for Walmart Shoplifter

McDonalds Helps Feed Airdrie in More Ways Than One

RCMP Still Searching for Cooper's Car Thief

So Bright It's Recognized Across the Country

Help Available to EMS Dealing With Work Related Trauma

Pitt Looks Back at Another Year

Airdrie Teams Up With Neighbouring Communities

Stamp Of Approval For Cochrane Budget

Local Heroes Lend a Hand to Lioness

'Tis The Season For Debt

Lightning Girls Learn Lesson in Leadership

Didsbury Car Thief Caught Quickly

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Smile for your Community

21 December 2016 1:00 pm - 23 December 2016 8:00 pm

Best Western Hotel Airdrie





1st Annual Masquerade Ball

31 December 2016 7:00 pm - 01 January 2017 2:00 am

Town & Country Centre, Airdrie





Farm Transition Workshop

10 January 2017 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Airdrie Agriculture Center, Airdrie





Mental Health First Aid for Adults who Interact with Youth

18 May 2017 8:30 am - 19 May 2017 4:30 pm

Education Centre - Rocky View Schools





Self-harm: What Every Parent Needs to Know about Non-Suicidal Self-Injury

25 May 2017 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Bert Church High School, Airdrie





Login