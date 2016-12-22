Avoid a Trip to the Hospital This Year

With Airdrie and Rocky View Schools dismissing for Christmas break on December 22, Alberta Health Services hopes parents, teens and children will follow simple cold weather safety precautions to avoid a trip to the hospital this holiday season.

Last year, Alberta Children's Hospital saw over 1,900 young patients with injuries related to cold weather and winter activities.

AHS said staying safe over the holidays is as simple as making sure kids are appropriately dressed for the weather, and knowing the symptoms for frostbite and hypothermia.

Depending on the weather, AHS also recommends setting a time limit of 30 to 60 minutes for children to play outside in the cold, and making sure they warm up long enough before going back out.

If you plan on doing any down hill activities like sledding or skiing, AHS said always use a helmet. Avoid areas with lots of trees and only sled down hills with snow, not ice. Children should always sit or lay down when sledding to avoid head injuries, and younger children should be kept to different areas than older children.

