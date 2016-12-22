Kodiaks Give Back

Students at St. Martin De Porres High School learned a valuable lesson about giving back.

A school-wide initiative allowed the students to collect enough food, toiletries and gift cards to make hampers for eight families in need.

Principle Greg Masterson explained that teachers oversaw the initiative, but it was mostly student led.

"Our Kodiak council, which is a student group led by one of our teachers, put together the idea of a hamper drive."

Masterson said that most of the school's students participated in the drive.

"We have teacher advisor groups in the school, and each of the teacher advisors worked together with their students to collect the necessary items, and I think we came up with eight hampers to go to eight different families."

St. Martin De Porres organizes initiatives like this annually. Masterson sees educational value in helping the community.

"We do it every year, and we see that there is a need year to year with our students. We find that meeting the needs of the people in our community helps kids learn and helps families thrive."

