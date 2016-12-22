Stephen's Backpacks Distributes Mountains of Hope

On December 17, Stephen's Backpack Society distributed the bulk of the backpacks they have put together.

Nancy McPhee, Executive Director of Stephen's Backpack Society, described the scene on Saturday.

"We had probably about forty huge gaylord bins that were just heaped up. It was like these big mountains of hope all over the warehouse for the various agencies and charities. They came one by one and we had over thirty volunteers there forming a human chain and hand-bombed them into all kinds of vehicles and trucks and trailers, and it was just a sight to behold."

Stephen's Backpack Society was able to distribute over 4500 backpacks, 500 more than last year. McPhee was overjoyed with what the organization was able to accomplish this year.

"I'm so blown away. It was just... the outpouring whenever we asked for stuff, the corporate sponsors that came on to help us, over five hundred volunteers went through our warehouse this year."

Although most of the backpacks are distributed, donations are still trickling in, meaning Stephen's Backpack Society will be putting together and handing out more backpacks until just before the new year.

With a permanent facility, the organization is able to take in donations all year round.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]