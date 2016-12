With only a few days until Christmas, the team at Discover Airdrie were curious about what you hope to find under the tree on Christmas morning.

We asked many in the city what is on their Christmas wishlist.

"World peace, and maybe some nice headphones," answered Vincent.

Jen had a much bigger ask.

"A new car, cause my Jeep broke last night."

"I don't have anything on my wishlist," replied Michelle, "I have everything I need."

