It's not quite time to take down decorations, but it will be soon.

Mayor Peter Brown has a reminder for what you should do with your Christmas tree when Boxing Day comes around.

"We have our Christmas tree dropoff again. That happens December 26 and December 27. We're open from nine to five at the East Side Depot, and you can drop your trees off and we will recycle a hundred percent."

