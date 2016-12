Nose Creek Park is laying the tracks for the fifth annual Great Airdrie Train Race on December 22, at the Festival of Lights.

The yearly event will pit the Airdrie Professional Firefighters Local 4778 against last year's champion, Airdrie EMS.

The races are set to run from 6:00-9:00 pm. The event was originally set to be held on December 15, but was cancelled due to extreme weather.

