RCMP Investigate Odd Occurrence on Highway

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a strange incident that occurred on Highway 1A on December 20.

A complaint was made to Cochrane RCMP that a vehicle was driving in an 'unprofessional, road rage manner'.

Constable Julie Lagrange says it appears to be a bit like a road rage incident took place, but is puzzled by the location of occurrence.

"It is not quite clear, she is describing an area on Highway 1A between Highway 40 and Grand Valley Road, however, she is talking about the slow lane and the fast lane, Highway 1A in that area is all one lane. And then she is mentioning stopped at the bottom of the Cochrane Hill and the suspect vehicle made a left hand turn on to Centre, that to me also describes Highway 1A, but on the east side."

Cst. Lagrange says the vehicle in question was described as a blue pick up truck.

"She is describing the vehicle as an electric blue Dodge Ram pickup with some bright, white lights on the roof or on a bar on the roof, it's definitely not a police truck. The bright lights I believe are for off-roading."

Lagrange has a feeling that it could be a case of road rage; posted information on a local social media site suggested the RCMP were being impersonated but the driver was never approached by an officer according to the report.

"It is not as if someone had pulled her over and walked up to her in some sort of uniform or identified themselves as a police officer, she is talking about a blue dodge ram pick up with bright white lights on the roof that he was flashing. She never confronted this guy, she is claiming he had a front plate with RCMP, something on the front plate some kind of RCMP emblem."

RCMP are still investigating the reported incident, Lagrange, adds the best case scenario would be for the driver of the blue pick up truck to come forward and shed light on the incident.

If at any time you do not feel safe, or feel threatened, Lagrange says pull over in a public area and call 911 for help.

