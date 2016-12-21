Now That's A Jump!

Your wallet is taking another big hit at the pumps.

On December 21st, gas prices in the city jumped 11 cents from 92.4 c/litre to sit at 103.9 c/litre.

That price is slightly higher than the Provincial average which rose to 99 c/litre by the 21st and could jump further in the coming days.

The last time most of Alberta saw prices reach the dollar mark was at the beginning of October, when the Provincial Average just tickled the 100 cent mark.

