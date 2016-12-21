A Generous Year

If there was one word that would describe Airdrie in 2016, Mayor Peter Brown would say it's generosity.

Mayor Brown said that despite the downturn in the local and Provincial economy, Airdrie continues to help each other.

"From schools, to churches, to organizations, non for profits, service groups, businesses, everybody has come out to help our community."

The outpouring of generosity is particularly special at this time of year for Airdrie.

"We've made people Christmases this year, it's been outstanding and I want to sincerely thank everyone."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]