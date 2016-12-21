City Hears Report on Pool Capacity

Greg Lockhart, Genesis Place Manager, presented a report to City Council on Monday, December 19.

The report examined the capacity of Airdrie's pools and whether or not the City needs to invest in more.

"My Professional opinion right now, and I'm going to put myself in a spot here, you would build a new pool and you would probably look at two hours of demand time," said Lockhart.

Lockhart stated that the pool sees a peek time between 5-7 pm, where most of the pools programs are filled.

Swim associations across Rocky View are calling on the need for a competitive 50m pool.

At this time, Council has taken the report as information and will continue to field community input.

For more information, visit the City of Airdrie website.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]