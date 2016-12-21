Thieves Ditch Trailer, Leave With Truck

RCMP have released an update on a truck and trailer that was stolen while idling in front of a Morningside home on December 20.

The trailer was recovered by Cochrane RCMP at around 10:45 the same morning. According to a witness, the stolen white Dodge Ram and a black pickup truck abandoned the trailer and drove off.

Police are still looking for the stolen Dodge Ram, with license plate BWJ 1436.

