Airdrie Excited for Turkey Dinner

With Christmas just around the corner, many will be celebrating with a feast.

We hit the streets of Airdrie to find out what dishes residents are most looking forward to.

Not surprisingly, one dish separated itself from the pack.

"That would be turkey," replied Darcy. "And gravy and potatoes are my favorite."

Others gave more unique dishes, and unique reasons.

"My favorite dish at Christmas dinner is my husband's rice pilaf because it's amazing and I think that may be part of the reason why I married him," said Sue.

Another lady, Carol, had a difficult time answering.

"Hmm... I don't... I like it all. I like it all."

