BVHS Adopts Future Bobcats

Once again, students at Bow Valley High School (BVHS) have made Christmas better for five Cochrane families.

They did helping hampers for families from Mitford Middle School and Glenbow Elementary School who will eventually attend Bow Valley High School. This is an initiative coming from the leadership program at BVHS, spearheaded by 8 students. These students did fund raising within the school and managed to raise enough to buy supplies and food for three months, with some help with generous supporters, Hunterwood Technologies and Kingsmith Homes.

Each basket contains dry food and cleaning supplies for three months, several hundred dollars of grocery store gift cards, as well as toques, mittens and a Christmas gift for each member of the family. It also included a turkey donated by Second to None Meats, to go along with all the fixings needed for Christmas dinner.

Scott Thompson, Bow Valley High School, Leadership teacher, says he was extremely lucky to work with an incredible group of kids, and couldn't be happier with all the hard work his class and the committee have done. He wanted to give Hannah Stead and Tyler Switzer a special mention, as they were a huge driving force for which made this initiative so successful.

"Some of the stories are pretty remarkable and families have fallen on hard times for various reasons, and if we can give people a break and some hope, we achieved our goal. We have some fantastic kids that buy in and work incredibly hard."

Thompson says they are trying to create a culture of leadership by giving back and contributing to the community in a significant way, and he feels very lucky to be able to be part of this goal.

