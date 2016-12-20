Christmas Hampers A Success

The Airdrie Lioness Club have wrapped up their 2016 Christmas Hamper program.

The local club handed out 372 hampers from December 17th to 18th, helping 1160 Airdronians.

Throughout the last month The Lioness have volunteered many hours to make sure they were ready to prepare a record number of Hampers.

Through the generosity of many local organizations and several Airdrie families, the Lioness were able to sponsor all of the families that needed these Hampers.

The Lioness are beyond grateful for the mountains of support they received this year.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]