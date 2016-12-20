The Solstice Is Upon Us!

Before you can enjoy The Most Wonderful Time of the Year with friends and family, you'll have to endure the dark a bit.

On December 21st, Airdrie and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere will experience the Winter Solstice.

Although different cultures have celebrated the occasion, one thing is certain, there won't be a lot of daylight as it's traditionally known as the shortest day of the year.

According to Environment Canada, the sun should set around 4:30pm, leaving you with less than 8 hours of total daylight on December 21st.

