The City of Airdrie has one more detail to figure out befire they roll with the blue bins.

Mayor Peter Brown is hoping you can tell the City how big the new recycling bins should be.

"Receycling starts in April and we're determining the size of the bucket. For those of you who want to have some input, we want to hear from you."

The survey is up and running and can be found through the city's Waste and Recycling webpage.

