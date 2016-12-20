Another Vehicle Stolen While Idling

Another idling vehicle has driven away in Airdrie.

At around 7:30 am on December 20, a white Dodge Ram with the license plate BWJ 1436 and an attached trailer with the license plate 4WT 493 were stolen in front of a Morningside home.

According to RCMP, two suspects were seen getting out of a dark blue Ford F-150 truck. One man entered the Dodge Ram, and both suspects drove off in separate vehicles.

One suspect is described as a caucasian man with an average build between 30 and 40 years old. At the time of the theft, the man was wearing a "skateboard" style cap, outdoor outerwear, baggy Carhartt pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP.

