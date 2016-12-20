Hit and Run Kills Service Dog

Airdrie RCMP are on the lookout for a driver that struck and killed a service dog.

At approximately 7:00 am on November 30th, the roommate of the dog's owner took Austin, an 8 year old American Eskimo dog, for a walk in the Silver Creek area. Austin jumped loose from the roommate and ran out into the street where he was struck and killed by a man driving a blue or green pick-up truck. RCMP say it was apparent that the driver saw the dog as he slowed down, but did not stop once Austin was hit.

Austin was close with his owner, who needed him for medical reasons.

The RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to identify the driver and the make, model and license plate of the vehicle. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]