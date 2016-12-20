Molding the Future of Alberta Healthcare

Airdrie has had it's share of discussions on health care, but now you can have your voice heard province-wide.

In an effort to open the dialogue on the future of the province's health care system, Alberta Health Services (AHS) launched a blog on Monday, December 19.

"We are looking at co-designing and co-delivering a plan for health services, so we want to engage the community and we want this to be a conversation," said Lori Anderson, Operating Officer, South Health Campus.

Members across both AHS zones are invited to share their perspectives and participate in conversations about how healthcare could be structured 15 years from now.

The survey hopes to reach a future in healthcare similar to that envisioned by the Airdrie & Area Health Benefits Cooperative (AAHBC), where service is community based.

“We are exploring new, innovative ways to structure and deliver care,” said Anderson. “It’s important that we work together because the healthcare model of the future involves more community-based services and shared opportunities between AHS and community partners.”

For more information, you can contact AHS at [email protected] or visit the AHS website.

