Hold onto your Hats

Extreme winds caused a number of accidents on Monday, December 19.

Gusts of up to 80 km/h caused RCMP to issue travel advisories for around the province.

A semi rolled over on the QE II near the weigh scales outside of Airdrie, causing major delays for morning commuters.

Later that same day, another semi rollover caused a closure in both directions on Highway 1 near Cochrane.

The winds are expected to carry on for another couple of days.

