Huge Honour for Local Peace Officer

Airdrie Peace Officer Carlo Margherit has received the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal.

The medal is awarded under the authority of the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada.

Margherit served with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry for 10-years, which included two tours of Cyprus.

He also served for one-year as a member of the Quick Reaction Force for NATO.

The medal was given to Margherit by Mayor Peter Brown on Monday, December 19.

