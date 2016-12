One of the newest neighbourhoods in the city has it's own sheet of ice.

On December 17th, the developers of Midtown unveiled the community's ice rink, making it the 10th outdoor rink in Airdrie.

The majority of Midtown is still under construction but it won't be long before the neighbourhood, it's playgrounds and the new rink will be buzzing.

