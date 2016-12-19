Have Your Say!

For the first time in nearly ten years, the City Of Airdrie wants your voice for Genesis Place.

The City has released it's Satisfaction Survey for Genesis Place from now until January 6th.

"We're looking for some feedback as to what our programs offer. Are we offering the right programs for the citizens of Airdrie want? Is there room for us to grow," says Manager Greg Lockert.

Lockert says the survey is open to everyone who uses the facility, from Annual Pass Holders to non Pass Holders.

At the end of it all, Lockert and the City are looking for your opinions on how Genesis Place can be improved in the future.

"What are they looking for as far as fitness classes or swimming lessons, programming, that kind of stuff. Does the building meet their needs with cleanliness, does the building meet their needs with what services we offer."

You can take part in the city by visiting this link.

