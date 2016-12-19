Rollover Cleared on QE II

Drivers were stuck for a long time on the QE II on December 19th.

Just after 9am on the 19th, a semi trailer rolled over on Southbound QE II across from the weigh scales.

Traffic was re-routed to a single lane as crews worked hard in the wind to clear the road.

Many drivers reported taking alternates routes and back roads to avoid the backups, which went past the Yankee Valley overpass.

The rollover was cleared around noon, and traffic slowly worked it's way back to normal flow.

