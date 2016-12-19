Stampeder Goes 4 Years Strong

Corey Mace of the Calgary Stampeders came to town on Monday, December 19th.

For the 4th year in a row, the former Defensive lineman personally delivered turkeys and hams to the Airdrie Food Bank.

"I know we have a great fan-base from the Airdrie community that comes out and supports us, so that was my initially reason for coming out here, since coming out here, it's my favourite place to come," said Mace.

Last year Mace delivered 102 turkeys and hams for his 3rd annual Turkey Drive. This year, he managed to deliver a whopping 259.

"It touches my heart, it just makes Christmas so special, it's about those people who reach out." said Lori McRitchie, Executive Director, Airdrie Food Bank.

Mace currently serves as Defensive Line Coach for the Stamps, and collects donations for Calgary and it's surrounding areas.

