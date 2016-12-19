Local Locker Room Ransacked

The Airdrie AA Midget Lightning had their locker room broken into on Saturday, December 17.

While they were playing at the Ron Ebbesen Arena, someone managed to unlock the door and gain access to all of the team's personal belongings.

"Some of the cash on hand that they had, some of them had girlfriends, and they were buying gifts for friends, family, and their girlfriends," said Greg Christensen, Team Manager.

Around $300 was taken from the players wallets and one player even had his vehicle broken into in the parking lot.

"In our minor hockey career, we've seen this before so it is an issue I think," said Christensen.

It was determined that the locker room door was faulty, allowing the suspect/s to gain access.

"Hopefully the surveillance in the arena was working and we can find out who it was and get to the bottom of this."

The team has reached out to both the City of Airdrie and the RCMP. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the RCMP.

