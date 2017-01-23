Ice Heats up for Great Hockey

The Airdrie Thunder kicked off what would be a great weekend for Airdrie hockey on Friday, January 20.

Playing host to the Coaldale Copperheads for the second time this season, the Thunder were dead set to add to their 3-1-0 start to 2017.

In a game that saw multi point performances from both Jesse Fischer and Ryan Plante-Crough, the boys would pull off a 6-3 win.

Currently, the Thunder are sitting in 3rd place in the Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL).

In the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League (AMBHL), the Airdrie Xtreme hosted the Southeast Tigers, whom they beat 4-3 on January 7.

The boys would put their best foot forward, winning 8-2 with the help of a hat trick from Orrin Armstrong.

