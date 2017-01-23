  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Airdrie Thunder kicked off what would be a great weekend for Airdrie hockey on Friday, January 20. 

Playing host to the Coaldale Copperheads for the second time this season, the Thunder were dead set to add to their 3-1-0 start to 2017.

In a game that saw multi point performances from both Jesse Fischer and Ryan Plante-Crough, the boys would pull off a 6-3 win.

Currently, the Thunder are sitting in 3rd place in the Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL). 

In the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League (AMBHL), the Airdrie Xtreme hosted the Southeast Tigers, whom they beat 4-3 on January 7. 

The boys would put their best foot forward, winning 8-2 with the help of a hat trick from Orrin Armstrong. 

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

More Local Sports

PHOTOS: Reactions From the Rink

The Senior Timbits and Atom City Tournament took over Genesis Place and the Ron Ebbesen Arena January 20-21.

Ice Heats up for Great Hockey

The Airdrie Thunder kicked off what would be a great weekend for Airdrie hockey on Friday, January 20.

Thunder Back In Win Column

The Airdrie Thunder celebrated a 6-3 win against the Coaldale Copperheads on January 20.

Little Hockey Stars Take the Ice

There will be smiles on the faces of many Airdrie kids as they get ready for this weekends hockey tournament.

Local Archer Heads For Vegas

Ready, Aim, Fire.

Xtreme Look To Tame Tigers

The Airdrie Xtreme are back home and looking for another win over the Tigers.

Sky High Twirlers Find Success In Stockton

Airdrie Sky High Twirlers sent seven athletes to Stockton, California for the Pan Pacific Cup on January 13-15.

Thunder Look To Strike Back

After a tough loss on Tuesday (January 17), the Airdrie Thunder are back on home ice.

McConnell Scores The Game Winner

He was right in front of the net for one of the biggest goals of hs career.

Mustangs Grab Bronze at Knights Classic

The George McDougall Mustangs Sr. boys basketball team suffered their first loss of the season at the Knights Classic Tournament last weekend.

Thunder's Win Streak Snapped

It was one of the wildest games of the season for the Airdrie Thunder.

Airdrie Basketball Rocks The Weekend

The hoops were swishing last Saturday (January 14th) for Airdrie Minor Basketball

Avalanche On The Homestretch

With just 11 games left, the AC Avalanche are looking to the championship.

Local Ringette Squad Went for Gold

The U12B Airdrie Sting competed in the ESSO Golden Ring Ringette Tournament January 13-15.

SCAHL Weekend

It was another booming weekend for local teams in the South Central Alberta Hockey League

Airdrie Minor Hockey Wrapup

Hundreds of young skaters with Airdrie Minor Hockey put on a show last weekend.

Going For Lucky 7

The Airdrie Thunder are back on the ice for a weekday game in Blackfalds

Rocky View Players Receive Accolades

A couple of Rocky View hockey players are being lauded for their stellar performance on the ice.

Airdronian Up For Athlete of the Year

Athletics Alberta announced their nominees for the 2016 Athetes of the Year awards.

Playing To The Final Second

For the Airdrie Dragons, it was a game full of grit, heart and an overtime loss

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Airdrie All-Stars Shine Bright

Dube Had The Time Of His Life

Bisons Fight Hard

Thunder Light It Up!

Cobras Take Home JV Championship at Cochrane Classic

Junior Host Teams Win First Games at Cochrane Classic

The Dragons Are Roaring

A Battle Of Airdrie In College Hockey

JV Bobcats Extend Win Streak

Cochrane Athlete Named To Team Canada

Bruins Get The Best Of Cochrane Team

Dell Takes on Hometown Crowd

High School Basketball Returns

Second Chance For Zac Giroux

A Royal Start To The New Year

Another Goal, Another Win!

Turning Up The Heat In Russia

Cochrane's Player Of The Month

A Crushing Start To The Year

Xtreme Start 2017!

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Community Kitchen Open House

24 January 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen





Community Wellness: Finding Balance

26 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Meal

27 January 2017 6:00 pm

Airdrie Victory Church, Airdrie





TD Presents - Airdrie Mayor's Night of the Arts Awards

28 January 2017 6:30 pm

Bert Church Live Theatre





Airdrie Rotary's Casino for a Cause

04 February 2017 7:00 pm - 05 February 2017 11:00 pm

Town & Country Centre, Airdrie





Login