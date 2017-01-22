PHOTOS: Reactions From the Rink

The Senior Timbits and Atom City Tournament took over Genesis Place and the Ron Ebbesen Arena January 20-21.

We headed down to the rink to get reactions from players and parents from Airdrie and away.

"Getting all of the kids all together into more of a team atmosphere and just enjoying the game," Nicki from Tofield answered when asked about the highlight of the weekend.

Tyson from Airdrie said the best part was watching the kids enjoy the sport.

"Just being able to see the kids go out and have a lot of fun on the ice."

We also asked some of the stars of the weekend what makes playing hockey so great.

"Just having fun on the ice," answered Hunter from Airdrie.

"You get to burn off a lot of energy and have fun with friends," said Hudson from Medicine Hat.

