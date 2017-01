The Airdrie Thunder celebrated a 6-3 win against the Coaldale Copperheads on January 20.

Rylan Plante-Crough led the scoring for the Thunder with two goals and one assist.

With the victory, the Thunder overtake the Mountainview Colts for first place in their division. The Thunder sit one point ahead of the Colts.

The team will be back in action on January 27 when they take on the Stettler Lightning.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]