Local Archer Heads For Vegas

Ready, Aim, Fire.

A young Cochrane Archer is getting ready to head to Las Vegas for the International Vegas Shoot.



With 3000 archers competing, it is the largest competition 14 year old Warren Collins, Competitive Archer, has competed in. This young man's passion for the sport started when his mom bought him a bow for his 11 birthday, and he hasn't stopped improving since.



"For me it's an art. It's a calming outlet for me," says Collins, "Being in my zone is like meditating for me."

The tournament will consist of target shooting, with small competitions called flights. He says it's just as much a mental game, as skill.

"It will all come down to who has the best mental game and preparedness."

