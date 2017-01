The Airdrie Xtreme are back home and looking for another win over the Tigers.

Last time these two teams met was on December 10th when the Xtreme trounced them in a 9-1 victory.

All Star Caleb Wilms had a hat trick while teammate Ty Mueller netted four assists.

The Xtreme will look for even more points when the SEAC Tigers come to Ron Ebbesen on January 21st at 7:30pm

