After a tough loss on Tuesday (January 17), the Airdrie Thunder are back on home ice.

The Thunder will look to work their offensive magic when they host the Coaldale Copperheads on January 20th.

With a win and a Mountainview loss, the Thunder can take first place in the HJHL North Division.

Puck drop is set for 8pm at the Ron Ebbesen Arena.

