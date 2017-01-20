Little Hockey Stars Take the Ice

There will be smiles on the faces of many Airdrie kids as they get ready for this weekends hockey tournament.

Airdrie Minor Hockey will be hosting the Sr. Timbits and Atom City Tournament from January 20-22.

Operations Manager Stacey Carefoot said the tournament will feature the local teams and guests from other towns and Province's

Carefoot is hoping to pack the Ron Ebbesen Arena and Genesis Place for this tournament, saying the kids are very excited to show off their skills.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]