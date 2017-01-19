Sky High Twirlers Find Success In Stockton

Airdrie Sky High Twirlers sent seven athletes to Stockton, California for the Pan Pacific Cup on January 13-15.

Marissa Bieleny, Emily Lewell, Brooke Mauro, Miyah Kailey, Mikayla McDonald, Emily Mathewson and Meghan Schulz headed to sunny California for the competition. Each had varying degrees of success.

Among the highlights of the weekend were Bieleny's first place finish in the two baton routine, and Mathewson's second place finish in the artistic twirl performance.

