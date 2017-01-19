McConnell Scores The Game Winner

He was right in front of the net for one of the biggest goals of hs career.

Airdrie's Jordan McConnell scored the game winner last night (January 18th) as his team The Calgary Canucks beat the Okotoks Oilers 4-1.

It was a huge goal for McConnell as it helped propel his team to their first win against the Oilers this season, after losing the last four meetings.

McConnell and the Canucks hit the road to take on the first place Brooks Bandits on January 21st.

