Mustangs Grab Bronze at Knights Classic

The George McDougall Mustangs Sr. boys basketball team suffered their first loss of the season at the Knights Classic Tournament last weekend.

After beating Olds at the tournament on January 13, the team lost to St. Peters. The team rallied and was able to win their last game of the weekend to secure the bronze medal.

The team will have a short break for exams and return to action at the Olds High School Tournament on January 27 and 28.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]