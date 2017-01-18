Airdrie Basketball Rocks The Weekend

The hoops were swishing last Saturday (January 14th) for Airdrie Minor Basketball

Here's what happened on a full day of action on the courts

MINI

Mini Girls 26 Mini Boys 44 Mini Boys 17

Okotoks 35 South Calgary 31 Cochrane 32

MIDGET

Midget Girls 30 Midget Boys 29 Midget Boys 29

Bow River 29 Okotoks 45 Calwest 57

BANTAM

Bantam Boys 36 Bantam Girls 20 Bantam Boys 20

Calwest 26 Calwest 24 Okotoks 38

The teams will be back for more games on January 20th.

