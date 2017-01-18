Airdrie Basketball Rocks The Weekend

The hoops were swishing last Saturday (January 14th) for Airdrie Minor Basketball
Here's what happened on a full day of action on the courts
MINI
Mini Girls 26 Mini Boys 44 Mini Boys 17
Okotoks 35 South Calgary 31 Cochrane 32
MIDGET
Midget Girls 30 Midget Boys 29 Midget Boys 29
Bow River 29 Okotoks 45 Calwest 57
BANTAM
Bantam Boys 36 Bantam Girls 20 Bantam Boys 20
Calwest 26 Calwest 24 Okotoks 38
The teams will be back for more games on January 20th.
