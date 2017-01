With just 11 games left, the AC Avalanche are looking to the championship.

After a 4-0 loss to the Canucks on January 15th, the Avalanche will put it all on the line as they fight for a playoff spot in the South Division.

The Avalanche sit tied for 10th place in the South with 11 points.

Next up for the Cochrane team is a home game with the SEAC Tigers on January 21st.

