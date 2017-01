It was one of the wildest games of the season for the Airdrie Thunder.

The team lost to the Blackfalds Wranglers in a shootout 4-3, ending their 6 game winning streak.

Defending Player of The Week Zac Giroux scored two goals in the game and had the only point in the shootout as Blackfalds scored on all three attempts.

Despite the loss, the Thunder still sit one point back of Mountainview for first in the North Division.

Next up is a home game with Coaldale on January 20th at 8pm.

