Local Ringette Squad Went for Gold

The U12B Airdrie Sting competed in the ESSO Golden Ring Ringette Tournament January 13-15.

Starting off in the Red Group, the Sting managed to pull off a 2-1-0 record, which was enough to advance them to the Quarter Finals.

Facing off against the Calgary Vipers, the ladies would take an 11-4 win.

In the Semi Finals, they would have to take on the tournament's undefeated St. Albert Legit.

Unfortunately, the Sting fell in a thrilling 2-1 game.

The St. Albert Legit would go on to lose 9-5 in the finals against the Sherwood Park Excel.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]