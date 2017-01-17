SCAHL Weekend

It was another booming weekend for local teams in the South Central Alberta Hockey League

The Airdrie Lightning Peewee teams were busy as the White squad won 3-1 over Red Deer on January 14th and 10-3 over Okotoks the next day.

It wasn't the same for the Red team, as they fell 7-1 to Lethbridge.

On the Bantam side the Lightning dropped a 6-3 decision to the Taber Golden Suns

The Midget Lightning nealry stole one from the Medicine Hat Hounds on January 14th.

At the end of 60 minutes the Lightning barely lost by a score of 2-1.

