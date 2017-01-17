Airdrie Minor Hockey Wrapup

Playing To The Final Second For the Airdrie Dragons, it was a game full of grit, heart and an overtime loss

Airdrie All-Stars Shine Bright Airdrie skaters joined some of the Province's best on Saturday, January 14.

Bisons Fight Hard The Foothills Bisons stormed the ice last weekend in the Alberta Midget Hockey League

Thunder Light It Up! The Airdrie Thunder showed why they're one of the best in the Heritage Junior Hockey League.

Cobras Take Home JV Championship at Cochrane Classic The Cochrane High School Cobras JV Boys basketball team are the 2017 Cochrane Classic Champions.

Junior Host Teams Win First Games at Cochrane Classic The Cochrane Classic Tournament got underway on January 12, with JV boys and girls teams hitting the courts.

The Dragons Are Roaring Airdrie's Junior C Hockey team is ready to play on the big ice on January 14th.

A Battle Of Airdrie In College Hockey For the first time since November, three Airdrie players will square off in University Hockey.

JV Bobcats Extend Win Streak The Bow Valley Bobcats JV girls started 2017 on a high note with another win, defeating the Beiseker Bandits 59-22 on January 11.

Cochrane Athlete Named To Team Canada His first rugby game was at 9 years old, and he hasn't looked back since. Big things are happening for 18 year old Cochrane rugby player, James O'Neil who has just been offered a spot on U19 Team…

Bruins Get The Best Of Cochrane Team The AC Avalanche had their hands full on January 11th as they took on the NW Calgary Bruins.

Dell Takes on Hometown Crowd Airdrie's Aaron Dell had quite the homecoming on Wednesday, January 11.

High School Basketball Returns After a few weeks off for the holidays, Rocky View basketball returns with Airdrie and Cochrane games on January 11 and 12.

Second Chance For Zac Giroux Airdrie's Zac Giroux was faced with a tough decision last Summer.