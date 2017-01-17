Airdrie Minor Hockey Wrapup

Hundreds of young skaters with Airdrie Minor Hockey put on a show last weekend.
Here's what happened with many of the local hockey squads from January 14th to the 15th.
ATOM
City Blue 2 Icebreakers vs Team #5 0-11
City Blue 4 vs City Blue 3 Warriors 8-7
City Red 3 vs City Red 4 6-1
Tier 1 Red vs Indus 6-2
Tier 1 Red vs Lethbridge White 5-7
MIDGET
City 1 vs Okotoks 5-4
BANTAM
City 2 Dusters vs Trailwest Wolves 4-14
City 3 Hurricanes vs Cochrane Bantam C 7-4
City 5 Lumberjacks vs Okotoks 1-0
Travel 1 vs Canmore 4-7
Travel 1 vs Medicine Hat 0-8
PEEWEE
City 5 Snipers vs Cochrane Inferno 4-5
City 6 Shock vs Airdrie Peewee 3 6-6
NOVICE
City Blue 1 Crush vs Blue 4 3-3
City 2 Blue Warriors vs Blue 5 3-3
Tier 3 vs Chestermere 9-5
Tier 3 vs Cochrane 8-2
FEMALE
Atom vs Innisfail 4-1
Atom vs Red Deer 3-1
Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]