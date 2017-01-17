Dube Had The Time Of His Life

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Canadian Juniors are all home and getting back to reality.

We all know about the outcome of the World IIHF Junior Hockey Gold Medal Game by this point. It could be safe to say there was a loud collective cracking of all Canadian hearts when US player Troy Terry slipped one past Canadian goaltender Carter Hart during the Canada/US game.

Cochrane's Dillon Dube, Canadian Junior Hockey Team left winger is back in Kelowna playing with his regular team trying to get back into his groove.

He said the experience he had at the World Juniors this year was something he'll never forget. 

"At this point I am still enjoying the experience of the tournament."

Dube feels very humbled to be able to play in such a history making game.

"It was one of the best junior games I will have the chance to play in. It was just awesome." 

Dube is back to working hard to get to the next level. His hope someday is to come back to Alberta, and be able to live close to home and play with the Calgary Flames. He also hopes to get back to Cochrane sometime soon and give back to the community where he got his start.

"Hopefully next time I am in town, I can drop by Sticks and Pucks at Spray Lakes and play some stick with the kids."  

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected] 

More Local Sports

Rocky View Players Receive Accolades

A couple of Rocky View hockey players are being lauded for their stellar performance on the ice.

SCAHL Weekend

It was another booming weekend for local teams in the South Central Alberta Hockey League

Airdrie Minor Hockey Wrapup

Hundreds of young skaters with Airdrie Minor Hockey put on a show last weekend.

Going For Lucky 7

The Airdrie Thunder are back on the ice for a weekday game in Blackfalds

Airdronian Up For Athlete of the Year

Athletics Alberta announced their nominees for the 2016 Athetes of the Year awards.

Playing To The Final Second

For the Airdrie Dragons, it was a game full of grit, heart and an overtime loss

Airdrie All-Stars Shine Bright

Airdrie skaters joined some of the Province's best on Saturday, January 14.

Dube Had The Time Of His Life

The Canadian Juniors are all home and getting back to reality.

Bisons Fight Hard

The Foothills Bisons stormed the ice last weekend in the Alberta Midget Hockey League

Thunder Light It Up!

The Airdrie Thunder showed why they're one of the best in the Heritage Junior Hockey League.

Cobras Take Home JV Championship at Cochrane Classic

The Cochrane High School Cobras JV Boys basketball team are the 2017 Cochrane Classic Champions.

Junior Host Teams Win First Games at Cochrane Classic

The Cochrane Classic Tournament got underway on January 12, with JV boys and girls teams hitting the courts.

The Dragons Are Roaring

Airdrie's Junior C Hockey team is ready to play on the big ice on January 14th.

A Battle Of Airdrie In College Hockey

For the first time since November, three Airdrie players will square off in University Hockey.

JV Bobcats Extend Win Streak

The Bow Valley Bobcats JV girls started 2017 on a high note with another win, defeating the Beiseker Bandits 59-22 on January 11.

Cochrane Athlete Named To Team Canada

His first rugby game was at 9 years old, and he hasn't looked back since. Big things are happening for 18 year old Cochrane rugby player, James O'Neil who has just been offered a spot on U19 Team…

Bruins Get The Best Of Cochrane Team

The AC Avalanche had their hands full on January 11th as they took on the NW Calgary Bruins.

Dell Takes on Hometown Crowd

Airdrie's Aaron Dell had quite the homecoming on Wednesday, January 11.

High School Basketball Returns

After a few weeks off for the holidays, Rocky View basketball returns with Airdrie and Cochrane games on January 11 and 12.

Second Chance For Zac Giroux

Airdrie's Zac Giroux was faced with a tough decision last Summer.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

A Royal Start To The New Year

Another Goal, Another Win!

Turning Up The Heat In Russia

Cochrane's Player Of The Month

A Crushing Start To The Year

Xtreme Start 2017!

Cochrane Cowboys Score New Equipment

AMBHL All-Stars Boast Local Talent

Thunder Coach and Captain Look At The Road Ahead

Local Coach Gets Top Job

Another General Takes Big Honour

Another Rattie Seeks Redemption

Thunder Look To Strike First in 2017

Rattie Waves Goodbye to Blues

Mustangs Use Holiday Break to Recover

Bisons Charge to a Win on Day One of Mac's Midget

Thunder Go Into Break On A High

Bison Look Forward to Mac's Midget Tournament

Bobcats Coach Impressed With Improvement

Local Goalie Excited for AFHL All-Star Game

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Dance, Meditation,and Movement

17 January 2017 6:30 pm - 18 January 2017 8:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Tween one: Iron Chef Friday

20 January 2017 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Junior and Adult Artists: Chalk and Pastel Landscape

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Kitchen Open House

24 January 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen





Community Wellness: Finding Balance

26 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Login