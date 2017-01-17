Dube Had The Time Of His Life

The Canadian Juniors are all home and getting back to reality.

We all know about the outcome of the World IIHF Junior Hockey Gold Medal Game by this point. It could be safe to say there was a loud collective cracking of all Canadian hearts when US player Troy Terry slipped one past Canadian goaltender Carter Hart during the Canada/US game.

Cochrane's Dillon Dube, Canadian Junior Hockey Team left winger is back in Kelowna playing with his regular team trying to get back into his groove.

He said the experience he had at the World Juniors this year was something he'll never forget.

"At this point I am still enjoying the experience of the tournament."

Dube feels very humbled to be able to play in such a history making game.

"It was one of the best junior games I will have the chance to play in. It was just awesome."

Dube is back to working hard to get to the next level. His hope someday is to come back to Alberta, and be able to live close to home and play with the Calgary Flames. He also hopes to get back to Cochrane sometime soon and give back to the community where he got his start.

"Hopefully next time I am in town, I can drop by Sticks and Pucks at Spray Lakes and play some stick with the kids."

