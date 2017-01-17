The Airdrie Thunder are back on the ice for a weekday game in Blackfalds

The Junior B team is looking for their seventh consecutive win as they take on the Blackfalds Wranglers on January 17th.

Airdrie is coming off a huge weekend where they outscored their opponents 24-2 in two games.

Last time the Thunder faced Blackfalds was on December 18th in a 5-3 win thanks to two goals from Clay Murray.

Puck drop is set for 7:30pm on January 17th.

