Rocky View Players Receive Accolades

A couple of Rocky View hockey players are being lauded for their stellar performance on the ice.

In the Heritage Junior Hockey League, the Airdrie Thunder's Zach Giroux was named Player of the Week.

The nineteen year old netted a hat-trick against the Ponoka Stampeders on January 13, and helped out on nine other goals over the course of the weekend. Giroux has played only five games with the Thunder, yet has still managed to record 22 points.

In the WHL, Cochrane's Tyler Wong, captain of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, was also named Player of the Week.

In the Hurricanes' last four games, Wong scored five goals and helped out on another five for ten points, helping the Hurricanes to two wins and one tie. Wong's honour comes hot on the heels of the WHL naming him their Player of the Month for December.

