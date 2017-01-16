Playing To The Final Second

For the Airdrie Dragons, it was a game full of grit, heart and an overtime loss

The Junior C Hockey team played in the Championship Game for Minor Hockey Week on January 14th against the top ranked Blackfoot Chiefs.

After 20 minutes, the Dragons seemed to have the right strategy after jumping to a 3-1 lead.

The Chiefs came back with a storm of goals, making the score 3-2 by the end of the second. The Dragons hit the net often in their Championship game on January 14th

After Airdrie regained a two goal advantage, the Chiefs turned on the jets, scoring two goals including the tying marker with 37 seconds left.

Both teams created their chances in overtime, but one breakaway for Blackfoot ended it with 14 seconds left, giving the Chiefs the 5-4 win.

Although the Dragons were heartbroken by the loss, the team came together, knowing they'd be back on the ice for league play shortly.

The Dragons play Blackfoot in the grudge match at home on January 22nd.

